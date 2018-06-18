Steve Albini wins World Series Of Poker prize

The Shellac frontman took home $105,629 after seeing off 310 other players at Seven Card Stud

Shellac frontman Steve Albini – no-nonsense producer of Nirvana, Pixies and countless others down the years – is also a decent poker player.

This weekend he enjoyed his biggest win, triumphing over 310 other players in the Seven Card Stud event at the 2018 World Series Of Poker in Las Vegas. He took home $105,629 and a fetching gold bracelet.

Get Uncut delivered to your door – find out by clicking here!

“I am ecstatic that a player as mediocre as me can outlast all of these better players and end up with a bracelet,” said Albini. “There’s still hope for everybody!”

Naturally, Albini did it all while wearing a T-shirt endorsing Belgian punk/noise band Cocaine Piss.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The August 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Prince on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on John Coltrane, Graham Nash, Cowboy Junkies, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Hawkwind, Jennifer Warnes, Teenage Fanclub, David Sylvian, Wilko Johnson and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Israel Nash, Dirty Projectors, Luluc, Ty Segall and White Fence, Nathan Salsburg and Gwenifer Raymond.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.