Soft Cell to reform for one night only

The synth-pop duo will play London's O2 Arena on September 30

Soft Cell have announced a one-off reunion show in London later this year.

Marc Almond and Dave Ball will perform together for the last ever time at the O2 Arena on September 30. They previously reformed in 2001 before splitting again in 2005.

“With Soft Cell I always felt something was unfinished,” said Marc Almond, speaking on Chris Evans’ Radio 2 show this morning. “This last ever final show will be the best ever ending. It will be a real statement and send-off, and thank you to every fan.”

“Neither of us want to do a tour, but we do want to say goodbye to the fans.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday (February 23), available here.

