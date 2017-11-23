Rolling Stones exclusive! Hear their previously unreleased 1963 recording of “Roll Over Beethoven”

The track is taken from The Rolling Stones – On Air

On December 1, The Rolling Stones release The Rolling Stones – On Air, a new collection of rarely heard BBC radio recordings from their formative years.

We’re delighted to unveil the latest track taken from the album: a version of Chuck Berry’s “Roll Over Beethoven“, broadcast on Saturday Club on October 26, 1963.

The song was never recorded officially by the band, making this a unique inclusion into the Stones’ storied discography.

You can hear the song below.

The band have already shared “Come On“, from a 1963 edition of Saturday, and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” from the same show, two years later.

The Rolling Stones – On Air will be released by Polydor on CD, double CD deluxe edition, heavy-weight vinyl and special limited-edition coloured vinyl. This album follows the recent release of The Rolling Stones – On Air coffee table book, by Richard Havers and published by Virgin Books.

The track listing for the album is:

Come On – Saturday Club, 1963

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction – Saturday Club, 1965

Roll Over Beethoven – Saturday Club, 1963

The Spider And The Fly – Yeah Yeah, 1965

Cops And Robbers – Blues in Rhythm, 1964

It’s All Over Now – The Joe Loss Pop Show, 1964

Route 66 – Blues in Rhythm, 1964

Memphis, Tennessee – Saturday Club, 1963

Down The Road Apiece – Top Gear, 1965

The Last Time – Top Gear, 1965

Cry To Me – Saturday Club, 1965

Mercy, Mercy – Yeah Yeah, 1965

Oh! Baby (We Got A Good Thing Goin’) – Saturday Club, 1965

Around And Around – Top Gear, 1964

Hi Heel Sneakers – Saturday Club, 1964

Fannie Mae – Saturday Club, 1965

You Better Move On – Blues in Rhythm, 1964

Mona – Blues In Rhythm, 1964

Bonus Tracks (Deluxe)

I Wanna Be Your Man – Saturday Club, 1964

Carol – Saturday Club, 1964

I’m Moving On – The Joe Loss Pop Show, 1964

If You Need Me – The Joe Loss Pop Show, 1964

Walking The Dog – Saturday Club, 1964

Confessin’ The Blues – The Joe Loss Pop Show, 1964

Everybody Needs Somebody To Love – Top Gear, 1965

Little By Little – The Joe Loss Pop Show, 1964

Ain’t That Loving You Baby – Rhythm And Blues, 1964

Beautiful Delilah – Saturday Club, 1964

Crackin’ Up – Top Gear, 1964

I Can’t Be Satisfied – Top Gear, 1964

I Just Want to Make Love To You – Saturday Club, 1964

2120 South Michigan Avenue – Rhythm and Blues, 1964

