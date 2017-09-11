Watch The Rolling Stones play rarities on the opening night of their No Filter tour

The band are out in Europe during September and October

The Rolling Stones began their No Filter tour on September 9 in Hamburg, Germany.

The show was the first stop of a fourteen date tour visiting twelve different venues across Europe during September and October.

The set list included a trio of songs they had not performed live in decades.

They band opened with “Sympathy For The Devil”, “It’s Only Rock’n’Roll”, “Tumbling Dice” and “Out Of Control” before performing two songs from last year’s Blue & Lonesome album: “Just Your Fool” and “Ride ‘Em On Down”.

The Stones then played “Play With Fire” for the first time since February 1990.

Shortly after, they played “Dancing With Mr. D“, that the band hadn’t performed live since a European tour in support of Goats Head Soup in 1973.

The Stones followed that with “Under My Thumb” – which the Stones had not performed live since November 2006.

The next show is at the Olympic Stadium in Munich on September 12.

You can see the full set-list below:

The October 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring Jack White on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Van Morrison, The National, The Dream Syndicate, Steve Winwood, Tony Visconti, The The, The Doors and Sparks. We review LCD Soundsystem, The Style Council, Chris Hillman, Hiss Golden Messenger and Frank Zappa. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Lee Renaldo, Mogwai, Wand, Chris Hillman, The Dream Syndicate, Hiss Golden Messenger and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.