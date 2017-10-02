Roger Waters to play London’s Hyde Park

Friday July 6, 2018 is the date for your diaries

Roger Waters will play this year’s Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park.

He’ll bring his Us + Them tour to London on Friday July 6, 2018.

You can watch a trailer for the show below:

Ticket prices start at £65.00 for general admission, rising to £249.90. Barclaycard and fanclub presale begins today (Monday October 2) while tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday October 6.

