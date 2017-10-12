Roger Daltrey’s memoir is coming

It’s scheduled to come out next August

Roger Daltrey has announced details of a memoir.

Currently untitled, the book is scheduled to come out next August, reports Rolling Stone.

“I’ve always resisted the urge to ‘do the memoir,'” Daltrey said in a statement. “But now, finally, I feel I’ve enough perspective.

“When you’ve spent more than half a century at the epicentre of a band like The Who, perspective can be a problem. Everything happened in the moment. One minute, I’m on the factory floor in Shepherd’s Bush, the next, I’m headlining Woodstock.”

The Who have just concluded a series of South American co-headlining dates with Guns N’ Roses.

