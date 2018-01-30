Roger Daltrey announces Tommy orchestral tour

Plus rare Who songs promised at his Teenage Cancer Trust show

Roger Daltrey has announced a 10-date US tour on which he’ll play The Who‘s 1969 album Tommy in its entirety, backed by a local orchestra.

The tour dates are as follows:

June 8 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts / Hudson Valley Philharmonic

June 10 & 12 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap / Wolf Trap Orchestra

June 15 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood / Boston Pops Orchestra

June 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts / Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia

June 23 & 25 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia / Ravinia Festival Orchestra

June 27 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater / Nashville Symphony Orchestra

June 30 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC / TBA Orchestra

July 2 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion / Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

July 5 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadowbrook Amphitheatre / Detroit Symphony Orchestra

July 8 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center / The Cleveland Orchestra

There are currently no plans to extend the tour to the UK. However, Daltrey will play a show at the Royal Albert Hall on March 22 in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust, the charity of which he is a patron.

Daltrey says the show will feature “Who hits as well as some songs The Who never played live”.

Other artists playing the Teenage Cancer Trust series include Kasabian, Def Leppard and Nile Rogers & Chic. Tickets go on sale on February 2.

Roger Daltrey is due to announce a new solo album soon. He’s also written an autobiography, slated for release later this year.

