Robert Plant and Van Morrison added to BluesFest 2018

They'll join John Fogerty and Steve Miller Band at London's O2 Arena in October

Van Morrison and Robert Plant (with his band the Sensational Space Shifters) have been added to the BluesFest 2018 bill. The two rock legends will share the stage at London’s O2 Arena on Friday October 26.

“It’s been way over 50 years since I first shared the stage with Van Morrison,” said Plant. “His style then and now remains unique and loaded with deep soul. I’m looking forward to an exciting and dynamic night.”

Tickets start at £45 and are available here. They go on general sale on Friday (April 20) at 10am. The O2 pre-sale begins on Wednesday (April 18) at 10am and the Live Nation pre-sale begins at 10am on Thursday (April 19).

John Fogerty and Steve Miller Band have already been confirmed for the previous night at BluesFest, with more names to come.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The May 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Johnny Marr on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive new interviews with John Fogerty, Dan Auerbach, Shirley Collins, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, John Prine and many more. Our free 15-track CD features 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, featuring Kacy & Clayton, Laura Veirs, Wye Oak, Cath & Phil Taylor, Mouse On Mars, Josh T. Pearson, A Place To Bury Strangers and Drinks.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.