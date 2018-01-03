Rick Hall, Muscle Shoals record producer, dies aged 85

"American music wouldn’t be the same without his contributions"

Rick Hall, the influential Muscle Shoals record producer, has died aged 85.

Judy Hood confirmed Hall’s death to TimesDaily, saying: “It’s a very, very sad day for Muscle Shoals and music in general.”

Hall began his career in music playing guitar, mandolin and fiddle with the group Carmol Taylor And The Country Pals. He set up the FAME (Florence Alabama Music Enterprises) studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama in 1959. He went on to record major acts including Aretha Franklin, Etta James and Wilson Pickett.

Hall also recorded country artists including George Jones and Brenda Lee and produced pop acts including Paul Anka and the Osmonds.

Other artists who more recently used Fame’s facilities include Gregg Allman, who recorded his final album, Southern Blood, at the studio.

Among the tributes to Hall, Jason Isbell wrote: “American music wouldn’t be the same without his contributions.”

