Richard Thompson announces UK tour

Autumn jaunt will coincide with the release of a new album

Richard Thompson has announced a UK tour for the autumn.

His 13 Rivers tour runs throughout November and early December, with support on all dates from Joan Shelley:

OCTOBER

Thu 11 Liverpool Philharmonic

Sat 13 Perth Concert Hall

Mon 15 Canterbury Marlowe

Tue 16 London Barbican

Wed 17 Bath Forum

Thu 18 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Sat 20 Stoke on Trent Victoria Hall

Sun 21 Manchester Opera House

Mon 22 York Grand Opera House

Tue 23 Hull City Hall

Wed 24 Gateshead Sage

Fri 26 Birmingham Town Hall

Sat 27 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Sun 28 Oxford New Theatre

Tue 30 Cambridge Corn Exchange

Wed 31 Salisbury City Hall

NOVEMBER

Thu 1 Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Fri 2 High Wycombe Swan

Sat 3 Woking The New Victoria

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday (May 18) from here.

Following his two volumes of acoustic songs in 2017, Richard Thompson will release a brand new studio album later this year on Proper Records.

