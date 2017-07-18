The Replacements announce live album, For Sale: Live At Maxwell’s 1986

Colour us impressed!

The Replacements have announced details of their first ever live album, For Sale: Live At Maxwell’s 1986.

The album is released by Rhino on September 29 on 2CD and double-LP formats, as well as on digital download and streaming services. The set also includes new liner notes as well as never-before-seen photos from the Maxwell’s show.

Long bootlegged as Murder At The Maxwell, the February 4, 1986 show is one of the last performances by the four original members of The Replacements before guitarist Bob Stinson’s departure from the band that summer.

The tracklisting for For Sale: Live At Maxwell’s 1986 is:

Disc One

‘Hayday’

‘Color Me Impressed’

‘Dose Of Thunder’

‘Fox On The Run’

‘Hold My Life’

‘I Will Dare’

‘Favorite Thing’

‘Unsatisfied’

‘Can’t Hardly Wait’

‘Tommy Gets His Tonsils Out’

‘Takin’ A Ride’

‘Bastards Of Young’

‘Kiss Me On The Bus’

‘Black Diamond’

Disc Two

‘Johnny’s Gonna Die’

‘Otto’

‘I’m In Trouble’

‘Left Of The Dial’

‘God Damn Job’

‘Answering Machine’

‘Waitress In The Sky’

‘Take Me Down To The Hospital’

‘Gary’s Got A Boner’

‘If Only You Were Lonely’

‘Baby Strange’

‘Hitchin’ A Ride’

‘Nowhere Man’

‘Go’

‘Fuck School’

