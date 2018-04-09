Quincy Jones to celebrate his 85th birthday with London concert

Mark Ronson, Lalah Hathaway and Caro Emerald will join him at The O2 on June 27

Straight-talking music legend Quincy Jones will celebrate his 85th birthday with a concert at London’s O2 Arena on June 27.

He’ll host a performance of classic songs from his era-spanning catalogue, featuring a symphony orchestra conducted by Jules Buckley and a parade of special guests including Mark Ronson, Lalah Hathaway, Caro Emerald, Jess Glynne, Mick Hucknall and Beverley Knight (with more to be announced).

The concert will also feature a tribute to Rod Temperton, Jones’ key collaborator on Michael Jackson’s Off The Wall and beyond, who died in 2016.

Watch Quincy Jones announcing the event in the video below:

Tickets will be available here from 9am on Friday (April 13).

