Public Image Ltd announce 40th anniversary tour

Career-spanning box set also in the works
To celebrate their 40th anniversary, Public Image Ltd will tour the UK, Europe and Japan this summer.
The activity coincides with the release of a career-spanning box set (details TBC) and the screening of Tabbert Fiiller’s documentary, The Public Image Is Rotten, in select cinemas. The film previously showed at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival and London’s Raindance Festival last year.
Check out the full list of PiL tour dates below:
UK
Wed 30th May – Bristol O2 Academy
Fri 1st June – Bournemouth, O2 Academy
Sat 2nd June – London, Camden Rocks Festival
Mon 4th June – Coventry, The Copper Rooms
Wed 6th June – Norwich, The LCR @ UEA
Tue 12th June – Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, O2 Academy
Wed 13th June – Glasgow, O2 ABC
Fri 15th June – Sheffield, O2 Academy
Sat 16th June – Manchester, O2 Ritz
Mon 18th June – Hull, Asylum @ Hull University
Thu 21st June – Cardiff, The Tramshed
Sat 23rd June – Exeter, William Aston Hall
Tue 26th June – Reading, Sub 89
Wed 27th June – Frome, Cheese & Grain
Fri 29th June – Nottingham, Rock City
Sat 30th June – Southampton, Engine Rooms
Sun 5th Aug – Blackpool, Rebellion Festival
Sun 19th Aug – Hardwick, Hardwick Live Festival
Sat 25th Aug – Bangor, Northern Ireland, Bangor Marina
Tue 28th Aug – Inverness, The Ironworks
Wed 29th Aug – Aberdeen, The Assembly
Fri 31st Aug – Dundee, The Church
Europe
Fri 8th June – Brussels, Belgium, Ancienne Belgique
Sat 9th June – Netherlands, Retropop Festival
Sat 10th June – Den Haag, Netherlands, Paard van Trojoe
Fri 13th July – Prague, Czech Republic, Lucerna
Sun 15th July – Jarocin, Poland, Jarocin Festival
Sun 26th Aug – Dublin, Republic of Ireland, The Tivoli
Japanese dates, plus further UK and European shows – including news of a “very special London date” – will be announced in the coming weeks.
Ticket pre-sale starts on Friday (February 23) at 11am, with tickets going on general sale on Monday (February 26) at 11am. For all ticket information, visit PiL’s official site.
