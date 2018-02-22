Public Image Ltd announce 40th anniversary tour

Career-spanning box set also in the works

To celebrate their 40th anniversary, Public Image Ltd will tour the UK, Europe and Japan this summer.

The activity coincides with the release of a career-spanning box set (details TBC) and the screening of Tabbert Fiiller’s documentary, The Public Image Is Rotten, in select cinemas. The film previously showed at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival and London’s Raindance Festival last year.

Check out the full list of PiL tour dates below:

UK

Wed 30th May – Bristol O2 Academy

Fri 1st June – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

Sat 2nd June – London, Camden Rocks Festival

Mon 4th June – Coventry, The Copper Rooms

Wed 6th June – Norwich, The LCR @ UEA

Tue 12th June – Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, O2 Academy

Wed 13th June – Glasgow, O2 ABC

Fri 15th June – Sheffield, O2 Academy

Sat 16th June – Manchester, O2 Ritz

Mon 18th June – Hull, Asylum @ Hull University

Thu 21st June – Cardiff, The Tramshed

Sat 23rd June – Exeter, William Aston Hall

Tue 26th June – Reading, Sub 89

Wed 27th June – Frome, Cheese & Grain

Fri 29th June – Nottingham, Rock City

Sat 30th June – Southampton, Engine Rooms

Sun 5th Aug – Blackpool, Rebellion Festival

Sun 19th Aug – Hardwick, Hardwick Live Festival

Sat 25th Aug – Bangor, Northern Ireland, Bangor Marina

Tue 28th Aug – Inverness, The Ironworks

Wed 29th Aug – Aberdeen, The Assembly

Fri 31st Aug – Dundee, The Church

Europe

Fri 8th June – Brussels, Belgium, Ancienne Belgique

Sat 9th June – Netherlands, Retropop Festival

Sat 10th June – Den Haag, Netherlands, Paard van Trojoe

Fri 13th July – Prague, Czech Republic, Lucerna

Sun 15th July – Jarocin, Poland, Jarocin Festival

Sun 26th Aug – Dublin, Republic of Ireland, The Tivoli

Japanese dates, plus further UK and European shows – including news of a “very special London date” – will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ticket pre-sale starts on Friday (February 23) at 11am, with tickets going on general sale on Monday (February 26) at 11am. For all ticket information, visit PiL’s official site.

