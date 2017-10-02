Previously unreleased Tim Buckley live recordings announced

They're from Buckley's 1969 shows at The Troubadour

Two double albums of unreleased Tim Buckley recordings are set to be released next month.

Greetings From West Hollywood and Venice Mating Call collect live recordings from Buckley’s 1969 shows at The Troubadour in Los Angeles. They will be released on October 13 from Manifesto Records.

The records are the latest in a series of live albums released since Buckley’s death, including Live At The Folklore Center 1967 and Live At The Troubadour 1969.

You can hear “Buzzin’ Fly” below.

The tracklisting for Greetings From West Hollywood is:

Disc One:

Buzzin’ Fly

Strange Feelin’

Blue Melody

Chase The Blues Away

Venice Mating Call

Gypsy Woman

I Don’t Need It To Rain

Disc Two:

Driftin’

(I Wanna) Testify

Anonymous Proposition

Lorca

I Had A Talk With My Woman

Nobody Walkin’

The tracklisting for Venice Mating Call is:

Disc One:

Buzzin’ Fly

Strange Feelin’

Blue Melody

Chase The Blues Away

Venice Mating Call

Gypsy Woman

I Don’t Need It To Rain

Disc Two:

Driftin’

(I Wanna)Testify

Anonymous Proposition

Lorca

I Had A Talk With My Woman

Nobody Walkin’

