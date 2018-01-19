Peter Gabriel, Damon Albarn and Kamasi Washington on new album from XL boss

Everything Is Recorded's debut also features Green Gartside, Sampha, Ibeyi and more

XL Recordings boss Richard Russell has revealed that the self-titled debut album from his collaborative project Everything Is Recorded will be released on February 16.

Guest vocalists include Sampha, Ibeyi, Obongjayar and rapper Giggs, while there are instrumental contributions from Peter Gabriel, Damon Albarn, Kamasi Washington, Owen Pallett and Rachel Zeffira of Cat’s Eyes.

Hear Everything Is Recorded‘s new song Bloodshot Eyes, featuring Infinite and Green Gartside, below:

Russell has also announced the collective’s debut live show, at the abandoned Savoy Cinema in Dalston, London, on February 15. It will feature Sampha, Ibeyi, Infinite, Obongjayar, Rachel Zeffira, Warren Ellis and more.

You can buy tickets to the concert here.

