Ornette Coleman’s Atlantic recordings collated on new vinyl box set

10xLP package covers the period 1959-61

Ornette Coleman: The Atlantic Years is a new 10xLP vinyl box set that will be released by Rhino on May 11.

It contains the six albums Coleman recorded for Atlantic between 1959 and 1961, plus four subsequent compilations featuring out-takes from those sessions.

One of those compilations, The Ornette Coleman Legacy, is making its vinyl debut in this box set, while several of the other albums are long out-of-print on vinyl. They have all been remastered by John Webber at Air Studios.

The albums featured in the set are:

The Shape Of Jazz To Come (1959)

Change Of The Century (1959)

This Is Our Music (1960)

Free Jazz: A Collective Improvisation (1960)

Ornette! (1961)

Ornette On Tenor (1961)

The Art Of Improvisers (1970)

Twins (1971)

To Whom Who Keeps A Record (1975)

The Ornette Coleman Legacy (1993)

