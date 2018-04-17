Nick Mason forms new band to play early Pink Floyd

Saucerful Of Secrets will play four intimate London shows in May

Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason has formed a new band to play early Floyd material.

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets also features Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp, former Blockhead Lee Harris, regular Pink Floyd live/session bassist Guy Pratt and producer/soundtrack composer Dom Beken.

The band will play four small London dates in May:

Sunday, May 20 – Dingwalls, Camden

Monday, May 21 – Half Moon, Putney

Wednesday, May 23 – Half Moon, Putney

Thursday, May 24 – Half Moon, Putney

Tickets go on sale at 10am today (April 17) from the band’s official site.

