Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announce huge outdoor UK show

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have been confirmed for a huge outdoor London show as part of the new All Points East Festival – with support from Patti Smith, St Vincent and many more.

With LCD Soundsystem, The xx and Bjork already announced to headline the main weekend of the All Points East festival, Cave will be joining The National in headlining a separate APE Presents night to close the 10 day event at Victoria Park.

Not only is this a UK Festival exclusive for Cave, but his show on Sunday June 3, 2018, will see him joined by Patti Smith, St Vincent and Courtney Barnett – with more acts to be announced.

The full All Points East line-up so far is:

Friday 25 May

LCD Soundsystem

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Phoenix

Glass Animals

Richie Hawtin CLOSE

Dixon

George FitzGerald Live

Saturday 26 May

The xx

Lorde

Sampha

Popcaan

Lykke Li

Rex Orange County

Sunday 27 May

Björk

Beck

Father John Misty

Flying Lotus 3D

Mashrou’ Leila

Sylvan Esso

Alexis Taylor

Agoria Live

APE Presents… The National – Saturday 2 June

The National

The War On Drugs

Future Islands

Warpaint

The Districts

APE Presents… Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Sunday 3 June

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Patti Smith

St. Vincent

Courtney Barnett

