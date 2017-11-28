Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announce huge outdoor UK show

They'll be joined by Patti Smith, St Vincent and Courtney Barnett
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have been confirmed for a huge outdoor London show as part of the new All Points East Festival – with support from Patti Smith, St Vincent and many more.
With LCD Soundsystem, The xx and Bjork already announced to headline the main weekend of the All Points East festival, Cave will be joining The National in headlining a separate APE Presents night to close the 10 day event at Victoria Park.
Not only is this a UK Festival exclusive for Cave, but his show on Sunday June 3, 2018, will see him joined by Patti Smith, St Vincent and Courtney Barnett – with more acts to be announced.
The full All Points East line-up so far is:
Friday 25 May
LCD Soundsystem
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Phoenix
Glass Animals
Richie Hawtin CLOSE
Dixon
George FitzGerald Live
Saturday 26 May
The xx
Lorde
Sampha
Popcaan
Lykke Li
Rex Orange County
Sunday 27 May
Björk
Beck
Father John Misty
Flying Lotus 3D
Mashrou’ Leila
Sylvan Esso
Alexis Taylor
Agoria Live
APE Presents… The National – Saturday 2 June
The National
The War On Drugs
Future Islands
Warpaint
The Districts
APE Presents… Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Sunday 3 June
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Patti Smith
St. Vincent
Courtney Barnett
