New Velvet Underground box set announced

All four studio albums plus their “lost” 1969 album and Nico’s Chelsea Girl

To celebrate the Velvet Underground’s 50th anniversary, Verve Records/UMe is releasing The Velvet Underground, a limited-edition career-spanning box that collects all four of the band’s studio albums, Nico’s debut LP, Chelsea Girl, and a reconstruction of the fabled “lost” 1969 album, making it available on vinyl for the first time.

The six albums housed in a special black slipcase will be pressed on 180-gram black vinyl and feature stereo mixes and meticulously reproduced original cover art. The box will also include an exclusive 48-page booklet, featuring vintage photos, lyrics and a new foreword penned by Moe Tucker. Limited to 1000 copies worldwide, the box set will be released February 23.

The set features:

The Velvet Underground and Nico (March 1967)

Side One

1. Sunday Morning

2. I’m Waiting For The Man

3. Femme Fatale

4. Venus In Furs

5. Run Run Run

6. All Tomorrow’s Parties

Side Two

1. Heroin

2. There She Goes Again

3. I’ll Be Your Mirror

4. The Black Angel’s Death Song

5. European Son

Nico: Chelsea Girl (October 1967)

Side One

1. The Fairest of the Seasons

2. These Days

3. Little Sister

4. Winter Song

5. It Was A Pleasure Then

Side Two

1. Chelsea Girls

2. I’ll Keep It With Mine

3. Somewhere There’s a Feather

4. Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams

5. Eulogy To Lenny Bruce

White Light/White Heat (January 1968)

Side One

1. White Light/White Heat

2. The Gift

3. Lady Godiva’s Operation

4. There She Comes Now

Side Two

1. I Heard Her Call My Name

2. Sister Ray

The Velvet Underground (March 1969)

Side One

1. Candy Says

2. What Goes On

3. Some Kinda Love

4. Pale Blue Eyes

5. Jesus

Side Two

1. Beginning To See The Light

2. I’m Set Free

3. That’s The Story Of My Life

4. The Murder Mystery

5. After Hours

1969 (recorded May – October 1969)

Side One

1. Foggy Notion (original 1969 mix)

2. One Of The Days (2014 mix)

3. Lisa Says (2014 mix)

4. I’m Sticking With You (original 1969 mix)

5. Andy’s Chest (original 1969 mix)

Side Two

1. I Can’t Stand It (2014 mix)

2. She’s My Best Friend (original 1969 mix)

3. We’re Gonna Have A Real Good Time Together (2014 mix)

4. I’m Gonna Move Right In (original 1969 mix)

5. Ferryboat Bill (original 1969 mix)

Side Three

1. Coney Island Steeplechase (2014 mix)

2. Ocean (original 1969 mix)

3. Rock & Roll (original 1969 mix)

4. Ride Into The Sun (2014 mix)

Side Four – Bonus Tracks

1. Hey Mr. Rain (version one)

2. Guess I’m Falling In Love instrumental version)

3. Temptation Inside Your Heart (original mix)

4. Stephanie Says (original mix)

5. Hey Mr. Rain (version two)

6. Beginning To See The Light (early version)

Loaded (November 1970)

Side One

1. Who Loves The Sun

2. Sweet Jane

3. Rock & Roll

4. Cool It Down

5. New Age

Side Two

1. Head Held High

2. Lonesome Cowboy Bill

3. I Found A Reason

4. Train Round The Bend

5. Oh! Sweet Nuthin’

