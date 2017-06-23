New St. Vincent single “New York” reportedly out next week

Annie Clark has been working on her first new album since 2014
St Vincent will reportedly release her new single “New York” next week.
Annie Clark recently announced her return with a tour announcement for the autumn including three dates in the UK and Ireland.
Clark has been working on the follow-up to her 2014 self-titled album.
Now a recent tweet from Universal Music Poland claimed that the singer will release new single “New York” next Friday (June 30). That tweet has since been deleted.
You can watch St Vincent perform a song thought to be called “New York” below:
St Vincent’s new tour is titled Fear The Future; you can watch Clark announce the tour below:
St Vincent tour dates:
9 August – Tokyo, Summer Sonic
17 October – London, O2 Academy Brixton
18 October – Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester
20 October – Dublin, Olympia Theatre
23 October – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
24 October – Paris, Le Trianon
26 October – Berlin, Huxleys
27 October – Utrecht, Tivoli Vrendenburg (Ronda)
14 November – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
15 November – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room
17 November – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater
18 November – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theater
19 November – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
20 November – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
21 November – Louisville, KY – Whitney Hall
22 November – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
24 November – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre
25 November – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
27 November – Washington, DC – The Anthem
28 November – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory
30 November – Boston, MA – House of Blues
1 December – Portland, ME – State Theatre
2 December – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
