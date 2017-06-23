New St. Vincent single “New York” reportedly out next week

Annie Clark has been working on her first new album since 2014

St Vincent will reportedly release her new single “New York” next week.

Annie Clark recently announced her return with a tour announcement for the autumn including three dates in the UK and Ireland.

Clark has been working on the follow-up to her 2014 self-titled album.

Now a recent tweet from Universal Music Poland claimed that the singer will release new single “New York” next Friday (June 30). That tweet has since been deleted.

You can watch St Vincent perform a song thought to be called “New York” below:

St Vincent’s new tour is titled Fear The Future; you can watch Clark announce the tour below:

St Vincent tour dates:

9 August – Tokyo, Summer Sonic

17 October – London, O2 Academy Brixton

18 October – Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester

20 October – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

23 October – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

24 October – Paris, Le Trianon

26 October – Berlin, Huxleys

27 October – Utrecht, Tivoli Vrendenburg (Ronda)

14 November – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

15 November – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

17 November – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

18 November – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theater

19 November – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

20 November – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

21 November – Louisville, KY – Whitney Hall

22 November – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

24 November – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

25 November – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

27 November – Washington, DC – The Anthem

28 November – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory

30 November – Boston, MA – House of Blues

1 December – Portland, ME – State Theatre

2 December – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

