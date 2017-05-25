New Roy Orbison album to be released in November

It's recorded with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

A Love So Beautiful: Roy Orbison With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will be released on November 3.

The album is produced by Don Reedman and Neil Patrick, who also produced If I Can Dream: Elvis Presley With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and The Wonder Of You: Elvis Presley with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Roy’s sons Wesley (guitar), Roy Jr. (guitar) and Alex (drums) provide instrumental backing on selected tracks, along with grandson Roy III (guitar, tambourine).

The album will be available to pre-order on CD, vinyl and digitally.

The full tracklisting is:

In Dreams

Crying

I’m Hurtin’

Oh, Pretty Woman

It’s Over

Dream Baby

Blue Angel

Love Hurts

Uptown

Mean Woman Blues

Running Scared

I Drove All Night

You Got It

A Love So Beautiful

