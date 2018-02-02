Neil Young to star in new Western movie, Paradox

Daryl Hannah's film premieres at SXSW in March; Willie Nelson also involved

Daryl Hannah‘s debut feature film as a director, Paradox, will premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin in March.

Billed as “a whimsical western tale of music and love” it stars Neil Young and Willie Nelson along with Nelson’s sons Micah and Lukas, plus the rest of Lukas’s band Promise Of The Real who have been backing Young on recent recordings.

It’s not clear at the moment exactly what role Young and his music will play in the film, although the producers did issue this cryptic synopsis: “Somewhere in the future past, The Man In the Black Hat hides out between heists at an old stagecoach stop with Jail Time, the Particle Kid, and an odd band of outlaws. Mining the detritus of past civilizations, they wait… for the Silver Eagle, for the womenfolk, and for the full moon’s magic to give rise to the music and make the spirits fly.”

Hannah and Young, who are currently dating, previously worked together last year when she directed his Somewhere In Canada webcast.

The March 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with My Bloody Valentine and Rock’s 50 Most Extreme Albums on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Joan Baez, Stick In The Wheel, Gary Numan, Jethro Tull and many more and we also look back on the rise of progressive country in 70s’ Austin, Texas. Our free 15 track-CD features 15 classic tracks from the edge of sound, including My Bloody Valentine, Cabaret Voltaire, Yoko Ono Plastic Ono Band, Flying Saucer Attack and Mogwai.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.