Neil Young offers update on his latest album…

Neil Young have provided an update on his latest studio album.

Young has reunited with Promise Of The Real for the new album. The band, headed up by Lukas Nelson, have their own record due on August 25 via Fantasy Records.

Posting on his Facebook page, Young wrote

“Yesterday, when we finished our new album, we were playing it back for the first time. Lukas was on the floor of the studio signing hundreds of these vinyl LUKAS NELSON AND PROMISE OF THE REAL albums for you. A while a go, we heard this on the bus and it sounds amazing!”

As yet, the album has neither a title nor a release date.

Young, though, is soon to release Hitchhiker – a previously unreleased solo album from 1976. You can read about Hitchhiker and Young’s other legendary lost albums in the issue of Uncut dated September 2017.

