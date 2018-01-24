Mark E. Smith dies aged 60

His death has been confirmed by The Fall's manager

Mark E. Smith has died aged 60.

The Fall‘s manager confirmed the news in a statement.

“It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Mark E. Smith. He passed this morning (24th January) at home. A more detailed statement will follow in the next few days. In the meantime, Pam & Mark’s family request privacy at this sad time.

“Pam Vander

The Fall – manager”

