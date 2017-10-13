Hear Beck’s new album, Colors

Wow!

Beck is streaming his new album, Colors.

You can hear the record – his first since 2014‘s Grammy Award-winning Morning Phase – below via Spotify.

The album is released today.

The tracklisting for Colors is:

“Colors”

“Seventh Heaven”

“I’m So Free”

“Dear Life”

“No Distraction”

“Dreams”

“Wow”

“Up All Night”

“Square One”

“Fix Me”

The November 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring The Beatles on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Beck, Michael Head, The Jacksons, Neil Finn and we celebrate the legacy of Woody Guthrie and remember Walter Becker. We review David Bowie, The Smiths, Margo Price, Robert Plant and Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, Gregg Allman, Margo Price, The Weather Station and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.