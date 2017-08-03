Linda Perhacs to release new album, I’m A Harmony

Guest artists include Devendra Banhart, Julia Holter and sundry Wilco folks

Linda Perhacs is releasing a new album, I’m A Harmony, on September 22, through Omnivore Recordings.

The album has been produced by Wilco’s Pat Sansone, with Perhacs and Fernando Perdomo.

Guests on the record include Devendra Banhart, Julia Holter, Wilco’s Nels Cline, Glenn Kotche and John Stirratt and producer/remixer Mark Pritchard.

“This is my third album,” says Perhacs. “It is truly my best so far because it is a collaboration with other amazing artists. In our world that is increasingly suffering from an ‘Eclipse Of All Love’, this album will renew your love and ‘Wash Your Soul In Sound’.”

According to co-producer Sansone: “Working with Linda on I’m A Harmony has been a joy and a true learning experience. She injects so much soul and quiet magic into every molecule of her writing and performances on this album. Working with her I was continuously inspired, and my fandom amplified.”

Co-producer Perdomo said: “Linda Perhacs is a musical treasure. It has been an honor to help Linda continue to bring so much joy to the world with her amazing vision and spirit. I’m A Harmony may be the most ambitious record I have ever been a part of. At 75, Linda is more creative than ever and I hope she inspires everyone as much as she has inspired me.”

The tracklisting is:

Winds of the Sky (featuring Nels Cline)

We Will Live (featuring Julia Holter and Devendra Banhart)

I’m a Harmony (featuring Julia Holter)

The Dancer

Crazy Love (featuring the Autumn Defense)

Take Your Love to a Higher Level (featuring Durga McBroom and Michelle Vidal)

Eclipse of All Love (featuring Pat Sansone)

One Full Circle Around the Sun

Beautiful Play (featuring Julia Holter)

Visions (featuring Julia Holter)

You Wash My Soul in Sound (featuring Mark Pritchard)

The September 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring Neil Young on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Mark E Smith, Nick Lowe, Iron & Wine and Sigur Rós, we remember Dennis Wilson and explore the legacy of Elvis Presley. We review Grizzly Bear, Queens Of The Stone Age, Arcade Fire, Brian Eno and The War On Drugs. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Randy Newman, Richard Thompson, Oh Sees, Lal & Mike Waterson, Psychic Temple, FJ McMahon and Chris Forsyth & The Solar Motel Band and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.