Leonard Cohen wins posthumous Grammy for “You Want It Darker”

The War On Drugs, Jason Isbell, Kraftwerk and LCD Soundsystem also honoured

Leonard Cohen has won his first ever Grammy, 14 months after his death in November 2016. His song “You Want It Darker” was declared Best Rock Performance, beating off competition from Foo Fighters and Chris Cornell.

Cohen was given a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010 but had never won a Grammy for his own songs until now.

Other winners at the 2018 Grammys held last night in New York include:

The War On Drugs (Best Rock Album)

Kendrick Lamar (Best Rap Album)

The National (Best Alternative Album)

LCD Soundsystem (Best Dance Recording for “Tonite”)

Kraftwerk (Best Dance/Electronic Album for 3-D: The Catalogue)

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit (Best Americana Album)

The Rolling Stones (Best Traditional Blues Album)

Aimee Mann (Best Folk Album)

Foo Fighters (Best Rock Song)

Alabama Shakes (Best American Roots Performance for “Killer Diller Blues”)

You can peruse a full list of winners and nominees at the official Grammys site.

