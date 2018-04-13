Laura Marling unveils new project with Tuung’s Mike Lindsay

Laura Marling has teamed up with Tuung’s Mike Lindsay to form a new duo called Lump.

Their self-titled debut album will be released on June 1 via Dead Oceans. You can watch a video for first single “Curse Of The Contemporary” below:

“Curse Of The Contemporary” is available on hyper-limited 12” translucent green vinyl for for Record Store Day.

Lump will tour the UK in June, dates below:

June 1 – London, Rough Trade East instore

June 2 – Hebden Bridge, The Trades Club

June 3 – Manchester, Band On The Wall

June 5 – London, Oslo

June 8 – Cardiff, Festival Of Voice

June 9 – Bristol, Rough Trade instore

July 13 – Latitude Festival, Henham Park

