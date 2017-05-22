Jack White to release children’s book

We’re Going To Be Friends is released later this year

Jack White will release a children’s book later this year.

The picture book, We’re Going To Be Friends, is inspired by the song of the same name by The White Stripes.

Elinor Blake, an animator who has worked on the likes of The Ren & Stimpy Show and Pee Wee’s Playhouse, has illustrated the book.

We’re Going To Be Friends charts the adventures of Suzy Lee and her friend – characters that also appear in the song. It will be available from November 7 via Third Man Books and will come with a download of ‘We’re Going To Be Friends’ as well as cover versions by Woodstation Elementary School Singers and April March, aka Blake.

https://twitter.com/nerdsattack/status/865583319307694080/photo/1

The July 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring our exclusive interview with Roger Waters on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Evan Dando, Jason Isbell, Steve Van Zandt and Kevin Morby and we look at shoegazing and the Scottish folk revival. We review The Beatles, Fleet Foxes, U2, Van Morrison and Dan Auerbach. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Can, Richard Dawson, Saint Etienne, Ride, The Unthanks, Songhoy Blues and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.