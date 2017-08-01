He has been recording in New York and Los Angeles

Jack White is recording a new solo album.

White’s label, Third Man Records, posted two photographs to Twitter on Monday [July 31]. One was taken in New York City on July 27 and the other in Los Angeles on July 30. “Jack White recording songs for his third solo album,” the photos were captioned.

The album will mark White’s third solo release following 2014’s Lazaretto and 2012’s Blunderbuss.

In April, White released a new song, “Battle Cry”.

