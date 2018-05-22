Jack White announces new European tour

Includes five UK dates in October

Jack White has announced that, following three sold out shows at Hammersmith Apollo in June, he will return to Europe for a run of headline shows in October.

He’ll be backed by his new touring band: Carla Azar on drums, Quincy McCrary and Neal Evans on keys, and Dominic Davis on bass.

The autumn tour includes dates in Brighton, Birmingham, Hull, Liverpool and Edinburgh. See the full itinerary below:

October 1: Adrenaline Stadium, Moscow, Russia

October 3: Palladium Riga, Riga, Latvia

October 4: Siemens Arena, Vilnius, Lithuania

October 6: Gdynia Arena, Gdynia, Poland

October 7: MTP2, Poznan, Poland

October 9: Torwar, Warsaw, Poland

October 10: Tauron Arena Kraków, Kraków, Poland

October 12: Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany

October 13: Zenith, Munich, Germany

October 14: Warsteiner Music Hall, Dortmund, Germany

October 16: Brighton Centre, Brighton, UK

October 17: Birmingham Academy, Birmingham, UK

October 18: Hull Venue, Hull, UK

October 20: Space By Echo Arena, Liverpool, UK

October 21: Usher Hall, Edinburgh, UK

A special ticket presale for Third Man Vault members will take place from tomorrow (May 23) at 9am. Tickets then go on general sale at 10am on Friday (May 25).

