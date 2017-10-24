Introducing NME Gold: Liam Gallagher

Welcome to the first edition of a new joint project from NME and Uncut

Introducing NME Gold, a new joint project from NME and Uncut.

The first issue goes on sale this Thursday [October 26] and is dedicated to and edited by Liam Gallagher.

Here’s John Robinson, who’s overseen NME Gold, to explain what it’s all about.

“An innovative meeting of old and new, each issue of NME Gold is a curated trip through the extensive archives of NME. Your guide on this first immersive journey is Liam Gallagher, who introduces each feature article with his favourite artists – The Beatles, The Stone Roses, The Verve, Sex Pistols and many more – and reveals his own relationship with his heroes.

“In collaboration with Liam, NME Gold is nothing less than a printed mixtape of the historic music and legendary artists that have inspired him to become the musician and style icon he is today. A substantial new interview with Liam brings his life in music right up to date, while extensive picture content finds him commenting on his most victorious moments and classic looks.”

While NME Gold is in shops from Thursday, you can also buy a copy from our online store.

