Hear Wilco’s previously unreleased song, ‘‘Dynamite My Soul’’

From the Being There sessions

Wilco have shared a previously unreleased track from their Being There sessions, “Dynamite My Soul“.

The track will appear on the band’s forthcoming deluxe reissue of their 1996 album.

The band are preparing to release expanded reissues of Being There and their 1995 debut, AM on December 1 on Rhino, featuring demos, outtakes, and alternate takes.

BEING THERE: DELUXE EDITION

CD Track Listing:

Disc One: Original Album

1. “Misunderstood”

2. “Far, Far Away”

3. “Monday”

4. “Outtasite (Outta Mind)”

5. “Forget The Flowers”

6. “Red-Eyed And Blue”

7. “I Got You (At The End Of The Century)”

8. “What’s The World Got In Store”

9. “Hotel Arizona”

10. “Say You Miss Me”

Disc Two: Original Album

1. “Sunken Treasure”

2. “Someday Soon”

3. “Outta Mind (Outta Sight)”

4. “Someone Else’s Song”

5. “Kingpin”

6. “(Was I) In Your Dreams”

7. “Why Would You Wanna Live”

8. “The Lonely 1”

9. “Dreamer In My Dreams”

Disc Three: Outtakes/Alternates/Demos

1. “Late Blooming Son”

2. “I Got You” – Dobro Mix Warzone

3. “Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind” – Alternate

4. “Far Far Away (Dark Side Of The Room)”

5. “Dynamite My Soul”

6. “Losing Interest”

7. “Why Would You Wanna Live” – Alternate

8. “Sun’s A Star”

9. “Capitol City”

10. “Better When I’m Gone”

11. “Dreamer In My Dreams” – Alternate Rough Take

12. “Say You Miss Me” – Alternate

13. “I Got You” – Alternate

14. “Monday” – Party Horn Version

15. “I Can’t Keep From Talking”

Disc Four: Live At The Troubadour 11/12/96 (Part One)

1. “Sunken Treasure”

2. “Red-Eyed And Blue”

3. “I Got You (At The End Of The Century)”

4. “Someone Else’s Song”

5. “Someday Soon”

6. “Forget The Flowers”

7. “New Madrid”

8. “I Must Be High”

9. “Passenger Side” – Punk Version

10. “Passenger Side”

11. “Hotel Arizona”

12. “Monday”

13. “Say You Miss Me”

Disc Five: Live At The Troubadour 11/12/96 (Part Two)

1. “Outtasite (Outta Mind)”

2. “The Long Cut”

3. “Kingpin”

4. “Misunderstood”

5. “Far, Far Away”

6. “Give Back The Key To My Heart”

7. “Gun”

Live On KCRW 11/13/96

8. “Sunken Treasure”

9. “Red-Eyed And Blue”

10. “Far, Far Away”

11. “Will You Love Me Tomorrow”

