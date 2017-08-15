Hear Wilco’s new song, “All Lives, You Say?”

Proceeds will go to the Southern Poverty Law Center

Wilco have released a new song, “All Lives, You Say?”.

The songs is available for immediate download from their Bandcamp page with a charitable contribution. Proceeds will go to the Southern Poverty Law Center, in the memory of Jeff Tweedy’s father, Robert L. Tweedy, who died earlier this month.

“My dad was named after a Civil War general, and he voted for Barack Obama twice,” says Tweedy. “He used to say ‘If you know better, you can do better.’ America – we know better. We can do better.”

The track arrives three days after the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

<a href="http://wilcohq.bandcamp.com/track/all-lives-you-say">All Lives, You Say? by Wilco</a>

The September 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring Neil Young on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Mark E Smith, Nick Lowe, Iron & Wine and Sigur Rós, we remember Dennis Wilson and explore the legacy of Elvis Presley. We review Grizzly Bear, Queens Of The Stone Age, Arcade Fire, Brian Eno and The War On Drugs. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Randy Newman, Richard Thompson, Oh Sees, Lal & Mike Waterson, Psychic Temple, FJ McMahon and Chris Forsyth & The Solar Motel Band and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.