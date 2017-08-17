Hear Van Morrison’s new song, “Transformation”

You can read an exclusive interview with Van in the new Uncut

Van Morrison has released a new song, “Transformation“.

The track is taken from his forthcoming album, Roll With The Punches, which is released on September 22.

“Transformation” features Jeff Beck on guitar.

Meanwhile, you can read our exclusive interview with Van in the new issue of Uncut – on sale now. Van discusses Them, Astral Weeks, Veedon Fleece, his new album and life in the music industry

