Hear a track from Josh T. Pearson’s new album, The Straight Hits!

The follow-up to 2011's Last Of The Country Gentlemen is out on April 13

Former Lift To Experience frontman Josh T. Pearson has announced his second solo album. The Straight Hits! will be released by Mute on April 13.

Hear the first track “Straight To The Top!” below:

Pearson‘s self-imposed rules for the album dictated that each song had to have a verse, chorus and bridge, with the lyrics running to less than 16 lines. Every song also has the word “straight” in the title.

The full tracklisting is as follows:

Straight To The Top!

Straight At Me

Give It To Me Straight

Straight Laced Come Undone

Damn Straight

Loved Straight To Hell

The Dire Straits Of Love

Whiskey Straight Love

A Love Song (Set Me Straight)

Straight Down Again¡

Pearson has also announced a full European tour, with tickets going on sale on Friday (January 19):

15 May – UK, Leeds Brudenell Social Club

16 May – UK, Birmingham The Glee Club

18 May – IE, Dublin Whelans

19 May – UK, Glasgow Art School

20 May – UK, Manchester Gorilla

22 May – UK, London Shepherd’s Bush Empire

24 May – FR, Paris La Maroquinerie

26 May – BE, Belgium Rotonde Botanique

27 May – NL, Amsterdam Bitterzoet

28 May – DE, Cologne Gebäude 9

29 May – DE, Hamburg Knust

30 May – DE, Berlin Quasimodo

4 June – SE, Stockholm Kagelbanen

5 June – DK, Copenhagen DR Koncerthuset Studio 3

6 June – NO, Oslo Parkteatret

