Hear Sufjan Stevens’ new track “Wallowa Lake Monster”

It is taken from his forthcoming The Greatest Gift mixtape

Sufjan Stevens has shared “Wallowa Lake Monster”, a new track taken from his forthcoming The Greatest Gift mixtape.

The Greatest Gift is a mixtape of outtakes, demos and remixes from Stevens’ 2015 album Carrie & Lowell.

As well as demos and alternate versions of songs from the original album, the mixtape features four previously unreleased new songs from the Carrie & Lowell sessions.

These include “Wallowa Lake Monster”, as well as “The Hidden River Of My Life“, “City Of Roses” and “The Greatest Gift“.

