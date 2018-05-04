Hear Ray Davies’ new song, “Our Country”

It's from the album Our Country: Americana Act II, out June 29

Ray Davies will release a new album on June 29, entitled Our Country: Americana Act II.

A sequel to last year’s Americana, it features many of the same musicians, including The Jayhawks as Davies’ main backing band. The tracklist is a combination of new songs and reinterpretations of Americana-themed numbers from Davies’ back catalogue.

“Our Country follows my journey across America,” explains Davies, “through endless tours not just to reclaim The Kinks’ career, but to rediscover the country that offered me my earliest inspirations.”

Listen to opener “Our Country” below:

The full tracklisting for Our Country: Americana Act II is as follows:

1. Our Country

2. The Invaders (spoken word)

3. Back In The Day

4. Oklahoma U.S.A.

5. Bringing Up Baby

6. The Getaway

7. The Take

8. We Will Get There

9. The Real World

10. A Street Called Hope

11. The Empty Room

12. Calling Home

13. Louisiana Sky

14. March Of The Zombies

15. The Big Weird

16. Tony And Bob

17. The Big Guy

18. Epilogue

19. Muswell Kills

Watch a video about the making of the album below:

Davies is currently working on a theatre/film piece based on Americana and Our Country.

