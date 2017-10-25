Hear Morrissey’s new song, “I Wish You Lonely”

It's the latest taster for his new album, Low In High School

Morrissey has released a new track from his forthcoming album, Low In High School.

“I Wish You Lonely” follows on from “Spent The Day In Bed”, which he released last week.

Low In High School is released via Etienne Records/BMG on November 17.

The same day, two pop-up shops will open selling Morrissey merchandise and assorted limited editions.

They can be found at Camden Market, London and at 8250 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles.

The October 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring Jack White on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Van Morrison, The National, The Dream Syndicate, Steve Winwood, Tony Visconti, The The, The Doors and Sparks. We review LCD Soundsystem, The Style Council, Chris Hillman, Hiss Golden Messenger and Frank Zappa. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Lee Renaldo, Mogwai, Wand, Chris Hillman, The Dream Syndicate, Hiss Golden Messenger and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.