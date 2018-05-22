Hear Kristin Hersh’s new song, “LAX”

Solo album Possible Dust Clouds follows in October

Throwing Muses’ Kristin Hersh will release a new solo album on October 5.

Possible Dust Clouds will be her first release for her new label, Fire. Hear the first song from it, the crunching “LAX”, below:

Hersh will tour the UK in June and July, supported by former Throwing Muses bandmate Fred Abong. Full dates as follows:

June 17: Bristol, Redgrave Theatre

June 18: London, Cecil Sharp House

June 21: London, Meltdown Festival SOLD OUT

June 24: Glasgow, Mackintosh Church

June 25: Halifax, Square Chapel

June 26: Newcastle, Cluny 2 SOLD OUT

June 27: Newcastle, Cluny 2

June 28: Cambridge, Storey’s Field Centre

June 29: Ramsgate, Ramsgate Music Hall SOLD OUT

June 30: Brighton, Duke of York’s Cinema

July 1: Ramsgate, Ramsgate Music Hall

