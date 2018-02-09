Hear John Prine’s new song, “Summer’s End”

It's from Prine’s first album of new material in over 13 years

John Prine has shared a new song, “Summer’s End“.

The track is taken from The Tree Of Forgiveness, Prine’s first album featuring new material in over 13 years.

Recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A, the album includes ten new songs written by Prine along with co-writers Pat McLaughlin, Roger Cook, Dan Auerbach, Keith Sykes and Phil Spector. Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires are among the guests on the album.

The album can be pre-ordered by clicking here.

The tracklisting for The Tree Of Forgiveness is:

“Knockin’ On Your Screen Door” (by John Prine and Pat McLaughlin)

“I Have Met My Love Today” ft. Brandi Carlile (by John Prine and Roger Cook)

“Egg & Daughter Nite, Lincoln Nebraska, 1967 (Crazy Bone)” (by John Prine and Pat McLaughlin)

“Summer’s End” (written by John Prine and Pat McLaughlin)

“Caravan Of Fools” (by John Prine, Dan Auerbach, and Pat McLaughlin)

“The Lonesome Friends Of Science” (by John Prine)

“No Ordinary Blue” (by John Prine and Keith Sykes)

“Boundless Love” (by John Prine, Dan Auerbach, and Pat McLaughlin)

“God Only Knows” (by John Prine and Phil Spector)

“When I Get to Heaven” (by John Prine)

John Prine plays the following UK dates:

August 2: GLASGOW, Kelvingrove Bandstand (with John Moreland)

August 3: BIRMINGHAM, Town Hall (with John Moreland)

August 4: CAMBRIDGE, Cambridge Folk Festival

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut

The March 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with My Bloody Valentine and Rock’s 50 Most Extreme Albums on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Joan Baez, Stick In The Wheel, Gary Numan, Jethro Tull and many more and we also look back on the rise of progressive country in 70s’ Austin, Texas. Our free 15 track-CD features 15 classic tracks from the edge of sound, including My Bloody Valentine, Cabaret Voltaire, Yoko Ono Plastic Ono Band, Flying Saucer Attack and Mogwai.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.