Hear Graham Coxon’s new song

It's taken from his original soundtrack to Channel 4/Netflix series The End Of The F***ing World

The End Of The F***ing World is an acclaimed teen drama series, currently streaming on Netflix. Blur’s Graham Coxon wrote the score as well as a number of new songs for the project.

You can hear one of them, Walking All Day, below:

The best of Coxon‘s music for the show will be released as a 16-track digital album on January 26, with a vinyl edition to follow in March. You can pre-order the album here.

