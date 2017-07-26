Exclusive! Hear Fairport Convention’s previously unreleased version of Joni Mitchell’s “Eastern Rain” with solo Sandy Denny vocals

This version appears on the band's new Come All Ye - The First 10 Years box set

This year, Fairport Convention are celebrating their 50th anniversary. Among the many festivities, the band release a new box set honouring their first decade.

Come All Ye – The First 10 Years box set is released by UMC on July 28 and features a cornucopia of rarities and previously unreleased songs.

We’re delighted to host one of the highlights of the box set: a previously unreleased version of Joni Mitchell‘s “Eastern Rain” featuring Sandy Denny on Vocals.

Of course, Fairports covered several Mitchell compositions in their early days, including “Chelsea Morning” and “I Don’t Know Where I Stand” on their debut album. They recorded Mitchell’s “Eastern Rain” for their second album, and first to feature Denny – What We Did on Our Holidays.

The band first heard the song when Ashley Hutchings met her at Joe Boyd‘s flat and told her the band had performed a couple of her songs. She said “I’ve got lots more!” Mitchell went on to make her London live debut supporting Fairport Convention at the Royal Festival Hall during the Festival of Contemporary Song on September 28, 1968.

This previously unreleased version features Sandy performing “Easter Rain” before Ian Matthews dubbed his harmony vocal on top.

Elsewhere on Come All Ye – The First 10 Years, you’ll find key tracks from all their albums recording during this period, single B-sides and BBC Radio Sessions. Among the rarities, there’s five songs from the French TV programme Pop 2 in December 1970, five songs from the Television show The Man They Couldn’t Hang the following year, the audio for an entire concert recorded at The Fairfield Halls, Croydon on December 16 1973 and two songs recorded live for the Scottish Television programme, Anne Lorne Gillies – The World Of Music in 1976.

You can pre-order Come All Ye – The First 10 Years by clicking here.

DISC ONE

Time Will Show The Wiser ( 3:05 ) from Fairport Convention

Decameron ( 3:42 ) from Fairport Convention

Jack O’ Diamonds ( 3:30 ) from Fairport Convention

One Sure Thing ( 2:53 ) from Fairport Convention

I Don’t Know Where I Stand ( 3:38 ) from John Peel’s Top Gear programme 2/6/1968

You Never Wanted Me ( 3:15 ) from John Peel’s Top Gear programme 2/6/1968

Fotheringay ( 3:04 ) from What We Did On Our Holidays

I’ll Keep It With Mine ( 5:53 ) from What We Did On Our Holidays

Mr Lacey ( Sandy on Vocals ) ( 2:55 ) from the Sandy Denny box set

Eastern Rain ( Sandy on Vocals ) ( 3:48 ) – Previously Unreleased

Nottamun Town – A Capella version ( 1:48 ) – Previously Unreleased

Meet On The Ledge ( 2:50 ) from What We Did On Our Holidays

Throwaway Street Puzzle ( 3:27 ) – B Side on What We Did On Our Holidays remastered

Reno Nevada ( 2:23 ) from the David Symonds radio show 6/1/1969

Suzanne ( 5:25 ) from John Peel’s Top Gear programme 1/9/1968

A Sailors Wife ( without Swarb ) ( 11:23 ) from the Sandy Denny box set

Genesis Hall ( 3:35 ) from Unhalfbricking

Autopsy – Alt Take ( 4:33 ) – Previously Unreleased

Who Knows Where The Time Goes ? – Alt Take ( 5:19 ) – Previously Unreleased

DISC TWO

Dear Landlord ( 4:08 ) from Unhalfbricking

Si Tu Doir Partir ( 2:25 ) from John Peel’s Top Gear programme 6/4/1969

Percy’s Song ( 5:28 ) from John Peel’s Top Gear programme 1/9/1968

Ballad of Easy Rider ( 4:54 ) – Guitar Vocal

The Deserter – Rehearsal version ( 4:40 ) – Previously Unreleased

Come All Ye – Alt Take ( 5:27 ) from the Sandy Denny box set

Reynardine ( 4:31 ) from Liege and Lief

Matty Groves – Alt Take ( 7:43 ) from the Sandy Denny box set

Farewell Farewell ( 2:38 ) from Liege and Lief

Quiet Joys Of Brotherhood – Take 1 edit ( 6:42 ) from Liege & Lief Deluxe Edition

Tam Lin ( 7:46 ) from John Peel’s Top Gear programme 27/9/1969

Sir Patrick Spens ( 3:44 ) from John Peel’s Top Gear programme 27/9/1969

The Lark In The Morning medley ( 4:12 ) from John Peel’s Top Gear 27/9/1969

Bonny Bunch Of Roses ( 10:48 ) – Full House Out-Take

DISC THREE

Walk Awhile ( 3:51 ) – Live in Concert on Pop2 – 5/12/1970 – Previously Unreleased

Dirty Linen ( 3:55) – Live in Concert on Pop2 – 5/12/1970 – Previously Unreleased

Sloth ( 12:17 ) – Live in Concert on Pop2 – 5/12/1970 – Previously Unreleased

Journeyman’s Grace ( 4:47 ) – Live on Pop2 – 5/12/1970 – Previously Unreleased

Sir B.McKenzie ( 4:29) – Live in Concert on Pop2 – 5/12/1970 – Previously Unreleased

Flatback Caper – Live 1970 ( 5:57 ) – Previously Unreleased

Doctor of Physick – Live 1970 ( 3:52 ) – Previously Unreleased

Poor Will and The Jolly Hangman (5:34 ) from Guitar, Vocal

Bonnie Black Hare – Alt Take ( 3:04 ) – Previously Unreleased

Lord Marlborough ( 3:24 ) from Angel Delight

Banks of the Sweet Primroses ( 4:11 ) from Angel Delight

Breakfast In Mayfair ( 3:07 ) from Babbacombe Lee

Little Did I Think ( 1:52 ) from The Man They Could Not Hang – Previously Unreleased

John Lee ( 1:48 ) from The Man They Could Not Hang – Previously Unreleased

Cell Song ( 4:27 ) from The Man They Could Not Hang – Previously Unreleased

Time Is Near ( 2:49 ) from The Man They Could Not Hang – Previously Unreleased

Dream Song ( 4:14 ) from The Man They Could Not Hang – Previously Unreleased

Farewell To A Poor Man’s Son ( 5:16 ) from The Man They Could Not Hang

DISC FOUR

Sweet Little Rock ‘n’ Roller – Live at the LA Troubadour ( 3:55 ) from Guitar Vocal

That’ll Be The Day ( 2:02 ) from The Bunch

Think It Over – Sandy Denny rehearsal version ( 2:31 ) – Previously Unreleased

Maverick Child ( 4:03 ) Previously Unreleased

Sad Song aka As Long As It Is Mine ( 5:06 ) Previously Unreleased

Matthew, Mark, Luke & John ( 3:05 ) Previously Unreleased

Rattle Trap ( 2:05 ) Previously Unreleased

Sheep In The Meadow ( 4:10 ) Previously Unreleased

Rosie ( 3:34 ) Previously Unreleased

Country Judy Jane ( 2:36 ) Previously Unreleased

Me With You ( 3:23 ) Previously Unreleased

My Girl ( 4:05 ) Previously Unreleased

To Althea from Prison ( 2:25 ) Previously Unreleased

Knights Of The Road ( 3:52 ) from Rosie

The Plainsman ( 3:19 ) from Rosie

Matthew, Mark, Luke & John from the Old Grey Whistle Test ( 3:44 ) Previously Unreleased

Brilliancy medley from the Old Grey Whistle Test ( 3:55 ) Previously Unreleased

Polly On The Shore ( 4:53 ) from Nine

Fiddlestix (The Devil In The Kitchen) without orchestra ( 2:49 ) Previously Unreleased

Possibly Parsons Green ( 3:41 ) – OZ 7” single mix Previously Unreleased

Bring Em Down ( 5:55 ) from Nine

DISC FIVE

Sloth – Live in Sydney ( 11:31 ) from Live Convention

John The Gun ( 5:05 ) – John Peel session 6/8/1974

Down In The Flood ( 3:27 ) – John Peel session 6/8/1974

Rising For The Moon ( 4:18 ) – John Peel session 6/8/1974

After Halloween ( 2:54 ) Byfield Demo – Alt Take Previously Unreleased

Restless ( 3:59 ) from Rising For The Moon

White Dress ( 3:24 ) Live on LWT (on Rising for the Moon deluxe edition)

Stranger To Himself ( 2:52 ) from Rising For The Moon

Dawn – Alt version ( 4:09 ) from the Sandy Denny box set

One More Chance – Alt Take ( 7:52 ) Previously Unreleased

All Along The Watchtower – Live in Oslo in 1975 ( 4:22 )

When First Into This Country ( 2:28 ) from Gottle O’ Geer

Sandy’s Song aka Take Away The Load ( 3:34 ) from Gottle O’Geer

Royal Seleccion No 13 ( 4:24 ) from A World of Music: Anne Lorne Gillies 26/11/1976 Previously Unreleased

Adieu Adieu ( 2:35 ) from A World of Music: Anne Lorne Gillies 26/11/1976 Previously Unreleased

Reynard The Fox ( 2:59 ) from Tipplers Tales

Poor Ditching Boy ( 3:46 ) from In Concert – STV 1976 Previously Unreleased

Flowers Of The Forest ( 3:50 ) from In Concert – STV 1976 Previously Unreleased

DISC SIX – Live at Fairfield Hall 16/12/1973

Polly On The Shore ( 5:12 ) Previously Unreleased

Furs and Feathers ( 5:11 ) Previously Unreleased

Tokyo ( 3:09 ) Previously Unreleased

Cell Song ( 5:05 ) Previously Unreleased

The Claw ( 3:01 ) Previously Unreleased

Far From Me ( Old Broken Bottle ) ( 3:47 ) Previously Unreleased

Brilliancy medley / Cherokee Shuffle ( 4:14 ) Previously Unreleased

Days of 49 ( 6:20 ) Previously Unreleased

Fiddlestix (The Devil In The Kitchen) ( 3:07 ) Previously Unreleased

Dirty Linen ( 4:33 ) Previously Unreleased

Matthew, Mark, Luke & John ( 6:34 ) Previously Unreleased

Possibly Parsons Green ( 3:39 ) Previously Unreleased

Sir B. McKenzie ( 6:21 ) Previously Unreleased

Down In The Flood – Full version ( 3:45 ) Previously Unreleased

Something You’ve Got- Full version ( 3:00 ) Previously Unreleased

DISC SEVEN – Live at the LA Troubadour 1/2/1974

Down In The Flood ( 3:13 )

The Ballad Of Ned Kelly ( 3:59 )

Solo ( 5:34 )

It’ll Take A Long Time ( 5:35 )

She Moves Through The Fair ( 4:15 )

The Hens March Through The Midden & The Four Poster Bed ( 3:17 )

The Hexamshire Lass ( 2:44 )

Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door ( 4:33 )

Six Days On The Road ( 3:44 )

Like An Old Fashioned Waltz ( 4:20 )

John The Gun ( 5:10 )

Down Where The Drunkards Roll – Alt Take ( 4:30 ) Previously Unreleased

Crazy Lady Blues ( 4:02 )

Who Knows Where The Time Goes ( 6:54 )

Matty Groves ( 7:05 )

That’ll Be The Day ( 3:23 )

The September 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – featuring Neil Young on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Mark E Smith, Nick Lowe, Iron & Wine and Sigur Rós, we remember Dennis Wilson and explore the legacy of Elvis Presley. We review Grizzly Bear, Queens Of The Stone Age, Arcade Fire, Brian Eno and The War On Drugs. Our free CD features 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Randy Newman, Richard Thompson, Oh Sees, Lal & Mike Waterson, Psychic Temple, FJ McMahon and Chris Forsyth & The Solar Motel Band and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.