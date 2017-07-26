Exclusive! Hear Fairport Convention’s previously unreleased version of Joni Mitchell’s “Eastern Rain” with solo Sandy Denny vocals

This version appears on the band's new Come All Ye - The First 10 Years box set
This year, Fairport Convention are celebrating their 50th anniversary. Among the many festivities, the band release a new box set honouring their first decade.
Come All Ye – The First 10 Years box set is released by UMC on July 28 and features a cornucopia of rarities and previously unreleased songs.
We’re delighted to host one of the highlights of the box set: a previously unreleased version of Joni Mitchell‘s “Eastern Rain” featuring Sandy Denny on Vocals.
Of course, Fairports covered several Mitchell compositions in their early days, including “Chelsea Morning” and “I Don’t Know Where I Stand” on their debut album. They recorded Mitchell’s “Eastern Rain” for their second album, and first to feature Denny – What We Did on Our Holidays.
The band first heard the song when Ashley Hutchings met her at Joe Boyd‘s flat and told her the band had performed a couple of her songs. She said “I’ve got lots more!” Mitchell went on to make her London live debut supporting Fairport Convention at the Royal Festival Hall during the Festival of Contemporary Song on September 28, 1968.
This previously unreleased version features Sandy performing “Easter Rain” before Ian Matthews dubbed his harmony vocal on top.
Elsewhere on Come All Ye – The First 10 Years, you’ll find key tracks from all their albums recording during this period, single B-sides and BBC Radio Sessions. Among the rarities, there’s five songs from the French TV programme Pop 2 in December 1970, five songs from the Television show The Man They Couldn’t Hang the following year, the audio for an entire concert recorded at The Fairfield Halls, Croydon on December 16 1973 and two songs recorded live for the Scottish Television programme, Anne Lorne Gillies – The World Of Music in 1976.
You can pre-order Come All Ye – The First 10 Years by clicking here.
DISC ONE
Time Will Show The Wiser ( 3:05 ) from Fairport Convention
Decameron ( 3:42 ) from Fairport Convention
Jack O’ Diamonds ( 3:30 ) from Fairport Convention
One Sure Thing ( 2:53 ) from Fairport Convention
I Don’t Know Where I Stand ( 3:38 ) from John Peel’s Top Gear programme 2/6/1968
You Never Wanted Me ( 3:15 ) from John Peel’s Top Gear programme 2/6/1968
Fotheringay ( 3:04 ) from What We Did On Our Holidays
I’ll Keep It With Mine ( 5:53 ) from What We Did On Our Holidays
Mr Lacey ( Sandy on Vocals ) ( 2:55 ) from the Sandy Denny box set
Eastern Rain ( Sandy on Vocals ) ( 3:48 ) – Previously Unreleased
Nottamun Town – A Capella version ( 1:48 ) – Previously Unreleased
Meet On The Ledge ( 2:50 ) from What We Did On Our Holidays
Throwaway Street Puzzle ( 3:27 ) – B Side on What We Did On Our Holidays remastered
Reno Nevada ( 2:23 ) from the David Symonds radio show 6/1/1969
Suzanne ( 5:25 ) from John Peel’s Top Gear programme 1/9/1968
A Sailors Wife ( without Swarb ) ( 11:23 ) from the Sandy Denny box set
Genesis Hall ( 3:35 ) from Unhalfbricking
Autopsy – Alt Take ( 4:33 ) – Previously Unreleased
Who Knows Where The Time Goes ? – Alt Take ( 5:19 ) – Previously Unreleased
DISC TWO
Dear Landlord ( 4:08 ) from Unhalfbricking
Si Tu Doir Partir ( 2:25 ) from John Peel’s Top Gear programme 6/4/1969
Percy’s Song ( 5:28 ) from John Peel’s Top Gear programme 1/9/1968
Ballad of Easy Rider ( 4:54 ) – Guitar Vocal
The Deserter – Rehearsal version ( 4:40 ) – Previously Unreleased
Come All Ye – Alt Take ( 5:27 ) from the Sandy Denny box set
Reynardine ( 4:31 ) from Liege and Lief
Matty Groves – Alt Take ( 7:43 ) from the Sandy Denny box set
Farewell Farewell ( 2:38 ) from Liege and Lief
Quiet Joys Of Brotherhood – Take 1 edit ( 6:42 ) from Liege & Lief Deluxe Edition
Tam Lin ( 7:46 ) from John Peel’s Top Gear programme 27/9/1969
Sir Patrick Spens ( 3:44 ) from John Peel’s Top Gear programme 27/9/1969
The Lark In The Morning medley ( 4:12 ) from John Peel’s Top Gear 27/9/1969
Bonny Bunch Of Roses ( 10:48 ) – Full House Out-Take
DISC THREE
Walk Awhile ( 3:51 ) – Live in Concert on Pop2 – 5/12/1970 – Previously Unreleased
Dirty Linen ( 3:55) – Live in Concert on Pop2 – 5/12/1970 – Previously Unreleased
Sloth ( 12:17 ) – Live in Concert on Pop2 – 5/12/1970 – Previously Unreleased
Journeyman’s Grace ( 4:47 ) – Live on Pop2 – 5/12/1970 – Previously Unreleased
Sir B.McKenzie ( 4:29) – Live in Concert on Pop2 – 5/12/1970 – Previously Unreleased
Flatback Caper – Live 1970 ( 5:57 ) – Previously Unreleased
Doctor of Physick – Live 1970 ( 3:52 ) – Previously Unreleased
Poor Will and The Jolly Hangman (5:34 ) from Guitar, Vocal
Bonnie Black Hare – Alt Take ( 3:04 ) – Previously Unreleased
Lord Marlborough ( 3:24 ) from Angel Delight
Banks of the Sweet Primroses ( 4:11 ) from Angel Delight
Breakfast In Mayfair ( 3:07 ) from Babbacombe Lee
Little Did I Think ( 1:52 ) from The Man They Could Not Hang – Previously Unreleased
John Lee ( 1:48 ) from The Man They Could Not Hang – Previously Unreleased
Cell Song ( 4:27 ) from The Man They Could Not Hang – Previously Unreleased
Time Is Near ( 2:49 ) from The Man They Could Not Hang – Previously Unreleased
Dream Song ( 4:14 ) from The Man They Could Not Hang – Previously Unreleased
Farewell To A Poor Man’s Son ( 5:16 ) from The Man They Could Not Hang
DISC FOUR
Sweet Little Rock ‘n’ Roller – Live at the LA Troubadour ( 3:55 ) from Guitar Vocal
That’ll Be The Day ( 2:02 ) from The Bunch
Think It Over – Sandy Denny rehearsal version ( 2:31 ) – Previously Unreleased
Maverick Child ( 4:03 ) Previously Unreleased
Sad Song aka As Long As It Is Mine ( 5:06 ) Previously Unreleased
Matthew, Mark, Luke & John ( 3:05 ) Previously Unreleased
Rattle Trap ( 2:05 ) Previously Unreleased
Sheep In The Meadow ( 4:10 ) Previously Unreleased
Rosie ( 3:34 ) Previously Unreleased
Country Judy Jane ( 2:36 ) Previously Unreleased
Me With You ( 3:23 ) Previously Unreleased
My Girl ( 4:05 ) Previously Unreleased
To Althea from Prison ( 2:25 ) Previously Unreleased
Knights Of The Road ( 3:52 ) from Rosie
The Plainsman ( 3:19 ) from Rosie
Matthew, Mark, Luke & John from the Old Grey Whistle Test ( 3:44 ) Previously Unreleased
Brilliancy medley from the Old Grey Whistle Test ( 3:55 ) Previously Unreleased
Polly On The Shore ( 4:53 ) from Nine
Fiddlestix (The Devil In The Kitchen) without orchestra ( 2:49 ) Previously Unreleased
Possibly Parsons Green ( 3:41 ) – OZ 7” single mix Previously Unreleased
Bring Em Down ( 5:55 ) from Nine
DISC FIVE
Sloth – Live in Sydney ( 11:31 ) from Live Convention
John The Gun ( 5:05 ) – John Peel session 6/8/1974
Down In The Flood ( 3:27 ) – John Peel session 6/8/1974
Rising For The Moon ( 4:18 ) – John Peel session 6/8/1974
After Halloween ( 2:54 ) Byfield Demo – Alt Take Previously Unreleased
Restless ( 3:59 ) from Rising For The Moon
White Dress ( 3:24 ) Live on LWT (on Rising for the Moon deluxe edition)
Stranger To Himself ( 2:52 ) from Rising For The Moon
Dawn – Alt version ( 4:09 ) from the Sandy Denny box set
One More Chance – Alt Take ( 7:52 ) Previously Unreleased
All Along The Watchtower – Live in Oslo in 1975 ( 4:22 )
When First Into This Country ( 2:28 ) from Gottle O’ Geer
Sandy’s Song aka Take Away The Load ( 3:34 ) from Gottle O’Geer
Royal Seleccion No 13 ( 4:24 ) from A World of Music: Anne Lorne Gillies 26/11/1976 Previously Unreleased
Adieu Adieu ( 2:35 ) from A World of Music: Anne Lorne Gillies 26/11/1976 Previously Unreleased
Reynard The Fox ( 2:59 ) from Tipplers Tales
Poor Ditching Boy ( 3:46 ) from In Concert – STV 1976 Previously Unreleased
Flowers Of The Forest ( 3:50 ) from In Concert – STV 1976 Previously Unreleased
DISC SIX – Live at Fairfield Hall 16/12/1973
Polly On The Shore ( 5:12 ) Previously Unreleased
Furs and Feathers ( 5:11 ) Previously Unreleased
Tokyo ( 3:09 ) Previously Unreleased
Cell Song ( 5:05 ) Previously Unreleased
The Claw ( 3:01 ) Previously Unreleased
Far From Me ( Old Broken Bottle ) ( 3:47 ) Previously Unreleased
Brilliancy medley / Cherokee Shuffle ( 4:14 ) Previously Unreleased
Days of 49 ( 6:20 ) Previously Unreleased
Fiddlestix (The Devil In The Kitchen) ( 3:07 ) Previously Unreleased
Dirty Linen ( 4:33 ) Previously Unreleased
Matthew, Mark, Luke & John ( 6:34 ) Previously Unreleased
Possibly Parsons Green ( 3:39 ) Previously Unreleased
Sir B. McKenzie ( 6:21 ) Previously Unreleased
Down In The Flood – Full version ( 3:45 ) Previously Unreleased
Something You’ve Got- Full version ( 3:00 ) Previously Unreleased
DISC SEVEN – Live at the LA Troubadour 1/2/1974
Down In The Flood ( 3:13 )
The Ballad Of Ned Kelly ( 3:59 )
Solo ( 5:34 )
It’ll Take A Long Time ( 5:35 )
She Moves Through The Fair ( 4:15 )
The Hens March Through The Midden & The Four Poster Bed ( 3:17 )
The Hexamshire Lass ( 2:44 )
Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door ( 4:33 )
Six Days On The Road ( 3:44 )
Like An Old Fashioned Waltz ( 4:20 )
John The Gun ( 5:10 )
Down Where The Drunkards Roll – Alt Take ( 4:30 ) Previously Unreleased
Crazy Lady Blues ( 4:02 )
Who Knows Where The Time Goes ( 6:54 )
Matty Groves ( 7:05 )
That’ll Be The Day ( 3:23 )
