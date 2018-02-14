Hear Eleanor Friedberger’s new song, “In Between Stars”

It's the first taster from her album Rebound, due in May

Sometime Fiery Furnaces frontwoman Eleanor Friedberger will release her new solo album, Rebound, on May 4.

The synth-heavy record is inspired by Stereolab, Suicide and a visit to an Athens goth disco. Hear the song “In Between Stars” below:

Friedberger plays the following shows this spring, including a date at London’s Moth Club on April 4.

2/15/18 New York, NY @ City Vineyard at Pier 26

2/16/18 Boston, MA @ City Winery

2/17/18 Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall

4/4/18 London, UK @ Moth Club

4/28/18 Kingston, NY @ BSP

5/1/18 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

5/3/18 Toronto, ON @ The Drake

5/5/18 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

5/9/18 Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut

The March 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with My Bloody Valentine and Rock’s 50 Most Extreme Albums on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, there are new interviews with Joan Baez, Stick In The Wheel, Gary Numan, Jethro Tull and many more and we also look back on the rise of progressive country in 70s’ Austin, Texas. Our free 15 track-CD features 15 classic tracks from the edge of sound, including My Bloody Valentine, Cabaret Voltaire, Yoko Ono Plastic Ono Band, Flying Saucer Attack and Mogwai.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.