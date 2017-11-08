Hear Drive-By Truckers new song, “The Perilous Night”

It's the group's first new music since American Band

Drive-By Truckers have released a new song, “The Perilous Night“.

It’s the group’s first new music since last year’s American Band. The new song continues that album’s politically explicit agenda.

“‘The Perilous Night’ is the true follow to what we’ve been doing,” Patterson Hood told Rolling Stone. “When we recorded American Band, there hadn’t even been the first primary yet and we were writing about this dark time I honestly thought was going to get better. I don’t think I could’ve mustered up the kind of cynicism to predict the type of bullshit we’ve seen this year.”

“The Perilous Night” will be released December 15 as a 7″ alongside a live recording of “What It Means“, with portions of the proceeds going to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The December 2017 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Robert Plant on the cover. Plant and his band have also compiled our free CD, which includes tracks by Bert Jansch, Daniel Lanois, Patty Griffin, Thee Oh Sees and more. Elsewhere in the issue, we remember Tom Petty and there are new interviews with REM, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Bootsy Collins, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Ronnie Spector. We review Morrissey, Sharon Jones, Mavis Staples, Hüsker Dü, Tim Buckley and Talk Talk and much more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.