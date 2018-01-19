Hear Bon Iver sing on Mouse On Mars’ new track

The duo's forthcoming album also features The National, Beirut and Swamp Dogg

German electronic duo Mouse On Mars will release a new album, Dimensional People, on April 13.

The impressive guest list includes Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), Zach Condon (Beirut), Aaron and Bryce Dessner (The National), Sam Amidon, Lisa Hannigan, Spank Rock and Swamp Dogg.

You can hear the lead single Dimensional People Part III, featuring Justin Vernon, below:

The full tracklisting is as follows:

1. Dimensional People Part I

2. Dimensional People Part II

3. Dimensional People Part III

4. Foul Mouth

5. Aviation

6. Parliament Of Aliens Part I

7. Daylight

8. Tear To My Eye

9. Parliament Of Aliens Part II

10. Parliament Of Aliens Part III

11. Résumé

12. Sidney In A Cup

