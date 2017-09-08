Grateful Dead songs to soundtrack new off-Broadway musical

Red Roses, Green Gold is due to open on October 29

A new musical, featuring music from members of the Grateful Dead, is due to open at New York City’s Minetta Lane Theatre on October 29.

Called Red Roses, Green Gold, the musical features songs by Jerry Garcia and lyricist Robert Hunter – as well as fellow Dead members Bob Weir, Phil Lesh and Micky Hart.

Variety reports that the musical is set in 1920s Maryland and tells the story of “Jackson Jones and his family of swindlers as they gamble their way to love and riches.”

The musical has written by Michael Norman Mann, who has previously written two other shows featuring the Grateful Dead’s music: Cumberland Blues and Shakedown Street.

Keyboardist and Grateful Dead touring member Jeff Chimenti is the show’s music supervisor and arranger.

