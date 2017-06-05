Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention’s Absolutely Free set for 50th anniversary edition

Comes with 20 minutes of rare and unreleased bonus material

Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention’s 1967 album Absolutely Free is being given the 50th anniversary treatment.

The album – the band’s second – arrives as an expanded vinyl-only edition on September 29 via Zappa Records/UMe.

The set includes the album cut directly from the original analog master tapes and a second disc with 20 minutes of rare and unreleased bonus material including vintage remixes and radio ads.

A fourth side features a lazer etching of Zappa’s face.

The package features Zappa’s original layout and a reproduction of the “libretto” – an 18-page booklet with a foreword by Zappa and lyrics to all the compositions that was offered only by mail order when originally released.

The tracklisting for Absolutely Free is:

LP1 – Side 1

Plastic People

The Duke Of Prunes

Amnesia Vivace

The Duke Regains His Chops

Call Any Vegetable

Invocation And Ritual Dance Of The Young Pumpkin

Soft-Sell Conclusion

LP1 – Side 2

America Drinks

Status Back Baby

Uncle Bernie’s Farm

Son Of Suzy Creamcheese

Brown Shoes Don’t Make It

America Drinks & Goes Home

LP2 – Side 1

Absolutely Free Radio Ad #1

Why Don’tcha Do Me Right

Big Leg Emma

Absolutely Free Radio Ad #2

“Glutton For Punishment…”

America Drinks – 1969 Re-Mix

Brown Shoes Don’t Make It – 1969 Re-Mix

America Drinks & Goes Home #2 – 1969 Re-Mix

LP2 – Side 2

Laser etching

