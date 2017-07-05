Hear Four Tet’s new song, “Two Thousand and Seventeen”

The track was debuted on BBC Radio 1

Four Tet – aka Kieran Hebden – has returned with new music.

“Two Thousand and Seventeen” made its debut on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show, where she revealed that Hebden had been “making music for the past 10 months.”

Last year, Four Tet self-released Randoms, comprising of music he had created for different compilation albums over the years. Four Tet’s last studio album was 2015’s Morning/Evening.

