Exclusive! Hear an unreleased 1972 Pete Townshend track

"There's A Fortune In Those Hills" features on the new Who Came First deluxe reissue

On April 20, Pete Townshend will release a deluxe remastered edition of his 1972 solo album Who Came First.

CD2 contains a number of previously unreleased tracks and you can hear one of them, “There’s A Fortune In Those Hills”, exclusively below:

“This is a real example of how finely wrought was my pre-multi-track tape recording technique, bouncing from one stereo Revox machine to another, building up a ‘band’ as I went,” writes Townshend in the sleevenotes. “The first few tracks of the commercial Thunderclap Newman album were recorded using this method, in my tiny home studio, and of course required less stages because there were four of us in the studio playing at every stage. Cool song. Another one about finding God I think?”

See full details of the Who Came First reissue here.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with news from Uncut.

The May 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Johnny Marr on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive new interviews with John Fogerty, Dan Auerbach, Shirley Collins, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, John Prine and many more. Our free 15-track CD features 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, featuring Kacy & Clayton, Laura Veirs, Wye Oak, Cath & Phil Taylor, Mouse On Mars, Josh T. Pearson, A Place To Bury Strangers and Drinks.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.